* NSE index flat, BSE index down 0.1 pct
* Axis Bank falls on lower Q4 profit
By Darshana Sankararaman
April 27 Indian shares were little changed on
Thursday after hitting record highs the previous day as
investors took a breather and booked profits in recent
outperformers such as ITC Ltd, while Axis Bank
fell on a drop in quarterly profit.
Asian shares also eased as a long-awaited U.S. tax cut plan
unveiled by Donald Trump on Wednesday failed to inspire
investors.
Indian investors were also braced for volatility as monthly
derivative contracts are due to expire at the end of the
session.
Still, broader sentiment remained positive, given hopes for
improving corporate profits and accelerating economic growth in
India.
The broader NSE index hit an all-time high for the second
straight session on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index too
touched a record high, surpassing its previous record set in
March 2015.
"After a big run-up in the market and after reaching record
highs, there is always a tendency for some profit booking," said
V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit
Financial Services.
The NSE index was up 0.02 percent at 9,354.15 by
0606 GMT, having hit a record high of 9,367 in the previous
session.
The BSE index was down 0.09 percent at 30,106.33,
having gained 0.6 percent on Wednesday to hit an all-time high
of 30,167.09.
Shares of ITC fell as much as 1.8 percent after a three-day
winning streak and was among the biggest losers on the NSE
index.
Financial stocks also fell, led by the country's
third-biggest private sector lender by assets, Axis Bank Ltd
.
Axis Bank fell as much as 2.7 percent after reporting a 43
percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)