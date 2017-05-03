* NSE index down 0.01 pct, BSE index 0.06 pct lower
* U.S. Fed meet outcome in focus
* Godrej Properties hits record high
By Samantha Kareen Nair
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on
Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank
Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an
eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates,
but may offer hints on the possibility of a rate hike in
June.
The broader NSE index was down 0.01 percent at
9,312.15 as of 0608 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.06 percent lower at 29,904.02.
As of Tuesday's close, the NSE index had gained about 1.8
percent since April 13, when Infosys Ltd kick-started
the corporate results reporting season. The BSE index has also
risen about 1.6 percent in the same period.
"There is some consolidation in the (domestic) market but
broadly the trend has been positive, lifted by a
better-than-expected corporate earnings season so far," said
Siddharth Purohit, a senior research analyst with Angel Broking.
"Performance in the banking sector is also good with lenders
showing a pick-up in growth."
ICICI Bank, India's No.3 lender by assets, was trading 0.8
percent lower ahead of results.
United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings
Ltd surged as much as 6.2 percent and 9.9 percent,
respectively, on reports of a buyout proposal of promoter Vijay
Mallya's stake in United Breweries by Dutch beer maker Heineken
International BV.
Real estate company Godrej Properties rose as much
as 15.7 percent to a record high after it said it sold 1,000
apartments in Mumbai, Pune and Noida across three new projects
since March 2017.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)