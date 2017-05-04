* NSE index up 0.35 pct, BSE index 0.56 pct higher
* NSE Bank index hits record high
* Steel makers up on local steel-use proposal
By Samantha Kareen Nair
May 4 India's NSE index rose on Thursday
as bank stocks climbed on a government move to tackle surging
bad loans, with ICICI Bank up nearly 9 percent after
it said additions to non-performing loans would be lower this
year.
India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the
country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Wednesday, declining to give further details, saying it needed a
Presidential accord.
The government would likely provide the Reserve Bank of
India with more power and flexibility to deal with bad loans,
the Times of India reported. (bit.ly/2q0WxXq)
The broader NSE index was up 0.35 percent as of 0559
GMT, after earlier rising to as much as 9,361.40 points, about 6
points away from surpassing its previous record high touched on
April 27.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.56 percent higher at
30,063.64.
"If the government has come out with a meaningful step which
will help banks speed up the process of resolution of stressed
assets that will be a significant boost for the profitability of
corporate banks," said Shibani Kurian, senior vice president and
head of equity research at Kotak Mutual Fund.
The NSE Bank index rose as much as 1.42 percent
to an all-time high.
Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and
Canara Bank gained more than 2.5 percent each.
ICICI Bank was up 8.9 percent after the lender said it
expected additions to stressed assets to be significantly lower
this financial year, although it posted weaker-than-expected
earnings.
Steel makers rose after the cabinet on Wednesday approved a
proposal to make the use of local steel mandatory for
government's infrastructure projects, aimed at boosting the
sales of local companies.
Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel and
Steel Authority of India Ltd rose more than 2 percent
each.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)