BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
March 16 Indian shares clawed back losses to close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down healthcare stocks such as Lupin and as a rise in crude oil prices propped up global markets.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to end at 24,682.48, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.51 percent at 7,498.75.
The NSE had earlier fallen as much as 0.7 percent, as investors grew apprehensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Wednesday.
Healthcare stocks such as Cipla gained 1.1 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day earlier.
For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.