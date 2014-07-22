MUMBAI, July 22 Shares in Idea Cellular
, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator by users
and revenue, jumped 3.8 percent at pre-open trading after its
first-quarter profit rose 57 percent to 7.28 billion rupees
($120.8 million), beating consensus estimates.
Idea's profits mainly got a boost from a rebound in voice as
well as data realisations without any pressure on volumes,
traders say.
Analysts had expected Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla
conglomerate and nearly a fifth-owned by Malaysia's Axiata
AXIA.KL, to earn 6.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Idea also said its capex guidance for the year remains at 35
billion rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)