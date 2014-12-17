MUMBAI Dec 17 India's NSE index cut
losses of as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the day after
state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India started buying
shares, said three dealers handling trades for institutional
clients.
"Market is seeing aggressive support (for NSE) at 8,000
levels from LIC. Hopefully, downside looks minimum from today's
low, " a dealer with a domestic broker told Reuters.
An LIC spokesman said the insurer does not comment on market
speculation.
LIC, a government-run entity, is known to support domestic
share markets at times of hefty falls.
The NSE index was down 0.4 percent after earlier
falling as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest intraday level
since Oct. 21.
The BSE index was down 0.3 pct after earlier
falling as much as 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Na)