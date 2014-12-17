(Adds sectors, comments, details)
MUMBAI Dec 17 India's NSE index cut
losses of as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the day after
state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India started buying
shares, said three dealers handling trades for institutional
clients.
Buying by the insurer was mainly in banks, software services
and defensive sectors, two of the dealers added.
LIC is a powerful market player in India that has been known
to support markets at times of vulnerability, and whose moves
can shift sentiment.
"Market is seeing aggressive support (for NSE) at 8,000
levels from LIC. Hopefully, downside looks minimum from today's
low," a dealer with a domestic broker told Reuters.
An LIC spokesman said the insurer does not comment on market
speculation.
The NSE index was down 0.5 percent after earlier
falling as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest intraday level
since Oct. 21.
Support from LIC comes as the NSE index appears headed for
its fifth consecutive fall, matching a five-day losing streak in
July.
Overseas investors sold shares worth 12.47 billion rupees
($196.6 mln) on Tuesday, their biggest daily net sales since
Oct. 17, and have been net sellers for six consecutive sessions,
according to regulatory data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index was down 0.2 pct
after earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Gopakumar Warrier)