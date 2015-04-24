Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gained as much as 3.9 percent after the company's gross bad loans declined to 5.9 percent of total advances in January-March compared with 7.1 percent in October-December, analysts said.
"Through increased penetration and close follow up efforts the company has been able to increase overall collections and bring down NPA (Non performing assets) levels resulting in growth of profits," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company's January-March consolidated profit rose by about 8.9 percent to 3.67 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.