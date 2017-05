A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-day rally, as sentiment stayed cautious ahead of policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week.

The Sensex fell 0.39 percent to 28,523.20, having risen as much as 0.22 percent earlier in the session.

The Nifty closed 0.37 percent down at 8,775.90.

