The NSE Nifty gained 0.1 percent on Friday, but posted its first weekly loss in six, as a fall in information technology and pharmaceutical shares on worries over their earnings outlook offset a bounceback in bank stocks.

The broader Nifty gained 0.1 percent to end at 9,588.05 points, but fell 0.76 percent for the week. It ended each of the previous five weeks higher, its longest gaining streak since late 2014.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.06 percent to 31,056.40 and fell 0.66 percent for the week.

