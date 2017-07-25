India's broader NSE share index breaches 10,000 pts for first time

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India's NSE share index topped 10,000 points for the first time, as hopes for improving earnings, accelerating economic growth and more government reforms continued to support a strong rally this year.

The NSE rose 0.45 percent to a record high 10,011.30, then pared some of the gains and was up 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index rose as much 0.33 percent to a record high of 32,350.71 points.