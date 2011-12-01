MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian shares gained as much as 3.7 percent in early trade on Thursday on hopes for a surge in foreign fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks.

Ranbaxy Laboratories rose more than 10 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed it had given approval to the drugmaker to make the first generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 3.4 percent at 16,670.45 points, with all its components trading higher.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 3.3 percent at 4,990.75 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)