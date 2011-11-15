Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors sentiment took a beating over worries about weak corporate earnings and continuing high inflation hurting growth prospects in Asia's third-largest economy.
Tata Motors fell more than 2 percent after the largest Indian vehicles maker lagged market estimates with a 16 percent fall in September quarter net profit late on Monday.
Shares in Kingfisher Airlines, whose net loss doubled in the September quarter, fell as much as 4.2 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.27 percent at 17,077.30 points, with 21 of its components trading lower.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at 5,131.50 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.