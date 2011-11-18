Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares were trading 0.7 percent lower in early trade on Friday as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis added to lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.76 percent at 16,336.30 points, with 26 of its components trading lower.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.86 percent at 4,892.35 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.