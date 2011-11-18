MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares were trading 0.7 percent lower in early trade on Friday as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis added to lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.76 percent at 16,336.30 points, with 26 of its components trading lower.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.86 percent at 4,892.35 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)