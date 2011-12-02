NEW DELHI Dec 2 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Friday as investors locked up some gains after a sharp rally in the previous session, with concerns over slowing local growth and uncertain outlook for foreign fund inflows weighing on sentiment.

Energy major Reliance Industries and mobile operator Bharti Airtel led the losses in the 30-share BSE index that was down at 16,433.18 by 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), with all but eight components falling.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.25 percent to 4,925.05 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)