Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian shares fell 1 percent early on Thursday as worries heightened about the health of Asia's No. 3 economy and a weakening currency that will raise overseas borrowing costs for companies.
The rupee dropped to another record low of 54.30 per dollar, taking losses this week to about 4 percent, on worries slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows.
At 9:21 a.m. (0351 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index down 0.99 percent 15,724.52.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.9 percent at 4,719.70. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.