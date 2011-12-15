MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian shares fell 1 percent early on Thursday as worries heightened about the health of Asia's No. 3 economy and a weakening currency that will raise overseas borrowing costs for companies.

The rupee dropped to another record low of 54.30 per dollar, taking losses this week to about 4 percent, on worries slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows.

At 9:21 a.m. (0351 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index down 0.99 percent 15,724.52.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.9 percent at 4,719.70. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)