NEW DELHI Dec 20 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, led by banks, after falling for four straight sessions, but investors were cautious due to gloomy domestic growth outlook.

At 9:27 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.33 percent at 15,429.57 points, with two-thirds of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.36 percent at 4,629.85. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)