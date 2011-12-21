BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian shares opened up 2.1 percent on Wednesday, led by financial stocks, after falling for five consecutive sessions, but investor sentiment remained cautious due to a weak domestic growth outlook.
Shares in drugmaker Ranbaxy rose over 2 percent in early trade after it announced a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
At 9:16 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.75 percent at 15,400.68 points, with all of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.72 percent at 4,622.45 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.