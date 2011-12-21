MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian shares opened up 2.1 percent on Wednesday, led by financial stocks, after falling for five consecutive sessions, but investor sentiment remained cautious due to a weak domestic growth outlook.

Shares in drugmaker Ranbaxy rose over 2 percent in early trade after it announced a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At 9:16 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.75 percent at 15,400.68 points, with all of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.72 percent at 4,622.45 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)