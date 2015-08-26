Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Aug 26 Indian stocks faltered on Wednesday, paring some of the gains in the previous session as investors worried that fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough to stabilise its cooling economy or halt falls in global equity markets.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.6 percent at 0932 am India time (0402) GMT after falling as much as 1.3 percent. The index gained 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index was down 0.4 percent after falling as much as 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees