Aug 26 Indian stocks faltered on Wednesday, paring some of the gains in the previous session as investors worried that fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough to stabilise its cooling economy or halt falls in global equity markets.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.6 percent at 0932 am India time (0402) GMT after falling as much as 1.3 percent. The index gained 1.1 percent on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index was down 0.4 percent after falling as much as 1.2 percent.

