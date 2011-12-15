MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is set to fall on Thursday for the second consecutive day as worries heighten about the health of Asia's No. 3 economy and a weakening currency that will raise overseas borrowing costs for companies.

Investor sentiment is also likely to be dented by a global flight from riskier assets on worsening debt problem in Europe after a European Union summit last week failed to produce a solution to the crisis.

India's economic gloom has deepened as figures showed a record low rupee is adding to the central bank's inflation headache and an adviser to the prime minister said there was little that could be done to check the rupee's slump.

An 18 percent slide in the value of the rupee since July is adding to a growing worry of economic crisis in the country, which has been buffeted by a slew of local setbacks as well as global headwinds.

Shares in financials including top two lenders State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) will be watched a day before the central bank reviews monetary policy. With inflation stubbornly above 9 percent the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold on Friday.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOBK.NS) will also be in focus after its chief told Reuters the state-run lender could look at borrowing $500 million from overseas next year to meet dollar demand from Indian companies.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent at 0834 (0304 GMT), while Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 1.8 percent.

Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 1.3 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

India's benchmark 30-share index fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to 15,881.14 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Siemens (SIEM.NS) after the Indian unit of Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) said it would foray into engineering, procurement and construction solutions EPC.L business for solar photovoltaic plants in India.

* Adani Power (ADAN.NS) after the company said it planned to synchronise 2 units each of 660 MW at Tiroda in Maharashtra in the current fiscal year.

* Commercial Engineering and Body Builders Co (CEBB.NS) after the company said it had signed a joint venture agreement with U.S.-based Disaster Response Solutions Inc to build disaster response vehicles in India.

* Petron Engineering Construction (PEEC.NS) after the company said it had received orders worth 316 million rupees from Lanco lnfratech (LAIN.NS).

* Crisil (CRSL.NS) after the firm said it would buy back shares worth up to 800 million rupees at a maximum price of 1,000 rupees per share.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)