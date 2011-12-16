A woman speaks on her phone as she walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex is expected to start higher on Friday on hopes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold rates at its policy review around noon (0630 GMT) as the economy cools.

Investors are hoping the RBI will issue a dovish statement, which could help bolster sentiment in a market that has fallen nearly 23 percent this year.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL.NS) will be in focus on media reports they may raise petrol prices later on Friday.

Asian stock markets were firm after signs of strength in the U.S. economy helped temporarily break through gloom over the European debt crisis.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.6 percent at 0835 (0305 GMT), while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both rose 0.4 percent each.

Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.3 percent, pointing to a firm opening for the domestic market.

On Thursday, India's benchmark 30-share index fell 0.3 percent to 15,836.47 points, its lowest close in nearly three weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Carriers such as Jet Airways (JET.NS), SpiceJet SPJT.NS and Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) after fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp cut prices of aviation turbine fuel.

* Telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd (SPTS.NS) after it said late on Thursday its business process outsourcing arm has been granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerean government for outsourcing activities.

* Peninsula Land Ltd (PENL.NS) after it formed an equal joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management to launch a domestic real estate fund early next year.

