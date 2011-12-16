MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares are expected
to start higher on Friday on hopes the central bank will hold
rates at its policy review around noon (0630 GMT) as the economy
cools.
Investors are hoping the Reserve Bank of India will issue a
dovish statement, which could help bolster sentiment in a market
that has fallen nearly 23 percent this year.
Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp and
Hindustan Petroleum will be in focus on media reports
they may raise petrol prices later on Friday.
Asian stock markets were firm after signs of strength in the
U.S. economy helped temporarily break through gloom over the
European debt crisis.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was trading up 0.6 percent at 0835 (0305
GMT), while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi
both rose 0.4 percent each.
Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.3
percent, pointing to a firm opening for the domestic market.
On Thursday, India's benchmark 30-share index fell
0.3 percent to 15,836.47 points, its lowest close in nearly
three weeks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Carriers such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet
and Kingfisher Airlines after fuel retailer Indian Oil
Corp cut prices of aviation turbine fuel.
* Telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd after it
said late on Thursday its business process outsourcing arm has
been granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerean government for
outsourcing activities.
* Peninsula Land Ltd after it formed an equal
joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management to launch a
domestic real estate fund early next year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro pressure eases, but ratings worry persists
* Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade
* Asian shares, euro gain after upbeat US data
* For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Swati Pandey; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
