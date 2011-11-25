MUMBAI, Nov 25 Indian shares are expected start lower on Friday in tandem with subdued world markets, while retailers should rally after the supermarket sector was opened up to global giants.

"We will start a little negative as Asian cues are not so good ... and the outlook for the rupee is also subdued," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said.

He said the market was driven by foreign fund outflows over the past few days. Foreign institutional investors have pulled out $632 million over four sessions to Wednesday, data from the market regulator showed.

Retailers such as Pantaloon Retail (India), Trent and Shopper's Stop would be watched after the federal government on Thursday approved 51 percent foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains.

By 0230 GMT MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.72 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 1 percent, indicating a lower start for the domestic market.

On Thursday, India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1 percent at 15,858.49, a day after hitting a two-year low.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Future Ventures India Ltd, after the firm said it made additional investments in Clarks Future Footwear Ltd and Holii Accessories Pvt Ltd.

* Infrastructure Development Finance Company, after The Financial Express newspaper reported the lender was in talks with several foreign institutional investor to raise funds.

* Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro/dollar falls to 7-week low as crisis festers * Oil climbs on stock draws, France moots Iran import ban * Asian shares, euro fall on Europe deadlock * Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

