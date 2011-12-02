NEW DELHI, Dec 2 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Friday after rising almost 3 percent in the past two sessions, as concerns over slowing domestic growth and uncertain outlook for foreign fund inflows remain. Leading motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp will be watched after it reported a 27 percent rise in November sales. Asian stocks paused on Friday, a day after posting their biggest single-day rise in more than two months, as investors cashed in some gains and looked ahead to a key European summit next week for more progress on tackling the euro-zone debt crisis. By 0308 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.15 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market. India's benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 2.2 percent on Thursday to 16,483.45, its highest close in two weeks. Data this week showed Asia's third-largest economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years, and economists suspected the pace of growth may languish at 7 percent in the coming quarters. STOCKS TO WATCH * Explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd after it announced two new discoveries. * Tea firm McLeod Russel India Ltd after it bought 60 percent stake of Gisovu Tea Company Ltd in Rwanda. * Non-banking finance firm L&T Finance Holdings Ltd after it said it would issue non-convertible debentures of 1 billion rupees. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro consolidates ahead of U.S. jobs data * Crude falls on economic woes, US jobs data awaited * Stocks pause as caution sets in after dramatic rally * Wall St slips, eyes payrolls report * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview