MUMBAI, April 26 India's benchmark BSE index
rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a record high on
Wednesday, surpassing its previous milestone hit in March 2015,
while the rupee hit a 20-month against the dollar.
The market rally comes after a string of solid domestic
quarterly results, while hopes for additional foreign inflows to
India have increased on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy
and after the first round of an election in France went to the
market's preferred candidate.
The BSE rose to a high of 30,071.77 points, surpassing a
record last hit in March 2015. The broader NSE index
rose as much as 0.4 percent to a record high of 9,343.15 points,
its second consecutive all-time milestone.
The rupee strengthened to as much as 63.93 per dollar, its
highest since August 2015, compared to its close of 64.2650 on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Swati Bhat)