WRAPUP 4-Bangladesh raises highest danger warning as cyclone takes aim
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Jan 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all four bids for 25.17 billion rupees ($370.15 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 12/01 4 25.17 4 25.17 6.25 11/01 7 28.92 7 28.92 6.25 10/01 5 17.05 5 17.05 6.25 09/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/01 7 44 7 44 6.25 06/01 8 23.13 8 23.13 6.25 05/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 03/01 4 15.20 4 15.20 6.25 02/01 4 23.97 4 23.97 6.25 31/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 30/12 8 40.57 8 40.57 6.25 29/12 6 63.67 6 63.67 6.25 28/12 7 42.94 7 42.94 6.25 27/12 4 23.50 4 23.50 6.25 26/12 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25 23/12 9 34.30 9 34.30 6.25 22/12 5 24.15 5 24.15 6.25 21/12 11 43.41 11 43.41 6.25 20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25 19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25 17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25 15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25 14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25 13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25 09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25 08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25 07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 11/01 26 23.13 26 23.13 5.75 10/01 26 35.42 26 35.42 5.75 09/01 26 63.75 26 63.75 5.75 07/01 19 31.92 19 31.92 5.75 06/01 54 108.30 54 108.30 5.75 05/01 35 54.28 35 54.28 5.75 04/01 44 83.99 44 83.99 5.75 03/01 54 214.50 54 214.50 5.75 02/01 74 584.10 74 584.10 5.75 31/12 66 816.14 66 816.14 5.75 30/12 31 138.79 31 138.79 5.75 29/12 34 93.38 34 93.38 5.75 28/12 33 58.52 33 58.52 5.75 27/12 24 71.90 24 71.90 5.75 26/12 27 46.14 27 46.14 5.75 23/12 62 161.92 62 161.92 5.75 22/12 39 44.70 39 44.70 5.75 21/12 35 35.29 35 35.29 5.75 20/12 33 46.30 33 46.30 5.75 19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75 17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75 16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75 15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75 14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75 13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75 12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75 10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75 09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75 08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75 07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2jmaWXw ($1 = 68.0000 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
DHAKA/AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka/ A severe and intensifying cyclone churned north toward Bangladesh on Monday after heavy rain in Sri Lanka and thunderstorms in eastern India killed at least 201 people, with more torrential downpours forecast.