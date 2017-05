People watch a large screen displaying benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Indian shares snapped two sessions of gains on Wednesday, tracking lower global markets after data showed rising U.S. inflation and on comments from Fed officials rekindled prospects of an interest rate hike as early as June.

The Nifty .NSEI dropped 0.26 percent to end at 7,870.15 points after falling 1 percent in the previous two sessions, while the Sensex .BSESN ended 0.27 percent lower at 25,704.61.

(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)