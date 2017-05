A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Nifty retreated from a 10-month high and snapped six sessions of gains on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of announcements by major central banks this week, including the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The Nifty ended down 0.42 percent at 8,335.95, after rising nearly 3.5 percent in the past six sessions and hitting its highest since Aug. 20, 2015 on Monday.

The Sensex closed 0.41 percent lower at 27,166.87.

Indian stock markets will be shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)