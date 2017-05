A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Monday, heading for their biggest daily decline in nearly a month as Greece looked... REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Sensex edged lower on Friday and posted a small weekly loss as investors braced themselves for the start of the quarterly earnings season, with global equity markets cautiously lower ahead of U.S. jobs data.

The Sensex fell 0.27 percent to close at 27,126.90. It fell 0.07 percent for the week.

The Nifty ended down 0.18 percent at 8,323.20, posting a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)