A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking subdued Asian markets on caution ahead of a near-certain Fed rate hike later in the day, while Coal India Ltd fell the most on the broader NSE index after disappointing quarterly results.

The Nifty ended down 0.48 percent at 8,182.45, while the Sensex closed down 0.36 percent at 26,602.84.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)