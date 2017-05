A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Nifty rose 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks, as the Federal Reserve's decision to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged led to a rally in stocks across the globe.

The Nifty rose 1.03 percent to 8,867.45, marking its biggest gain since Sept. 6.

The Sensex rose 0.93 percent to 28,773.13, its highest close since Sept. 9.

