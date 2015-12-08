Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after earlier hitting their weakest in more than three months, as oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) extended falls after crude prices tumbled to seven-year lows.
The BSE Sensex fell as much as much as 1.1 percent to its weakest since Sept. 8. It ended the day down 0.86 percent.
The Nifty fell as much as 1 percent to its weakest level since Sept. 10, and ended the session down 0.82 percent.
ONGC fell 3.6 percent, having earlier hit its weakest since May 2009.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.