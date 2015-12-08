A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after earlier hitting their weakest in more than three months, as oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) extended falls after crude prices tumbled to seven-year lows.

The BSE Sensex fell as much as much as 1.1 percent to its weakest since Sept. 8. It ended the day down 0.86 percent.

The Nifty fell as much as 1 percent to its weakest level since Sept. 10, and ended the session down 0.82 percent.

ONGC fell 3.6 percent, having earlier hit its weakest since May 2009.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)