A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Nifty fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest close in six months, dragged down by finance and auto stocks such as State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

The index closed 1.8 percent lower at 7,929.10, its lowest close since May 25, and marking its third straight session of falls.

The Sensex ended down 1.47 percent at 25,765.14, its sixth consecutive session of declines.

State Bank of India fell 6.7 percent while Tata Motors declined 3 percent.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)