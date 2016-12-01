People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares snapped four straight sessions of gains to close lower on Thursday, with lenders such as ICICI Bank leading the decline amid growing worries about the impact of demonetisation on economic growth.

The broader Nifty ended down 0.38 percent at 8,192.90, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.35 percent lower at 26,559.92.

Data on Thursday showed Indian factory activity decelerated sharply last month as demonetisation led to a rationing of cash and cooled domestic consumption, new orders and production.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)