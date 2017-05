A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, recording their biggest weekly gain in more than three months, as additional stimulus from the European Central Bank helped offset disappointment about the Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold rates.

The Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,261.75, and rose 2.16 percent for the week.

The Sensex closed 0.20 percent higher at 26,747.18, gaining 1.97 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 2.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)