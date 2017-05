Indian shares edged lower on Friday, posting their biggest weekly fall in a month, as sentiment remained subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled more rate hikes than expected next year.

The Nifty ended 0.17 percent lower at 8,139.45, and fell 1.48 percent for the week, the biggest fall since the week ended on Nov. 18.

The Sensex closed 0.11 percent lower at 26,489.56, losing 0.96 percent for the week, its biggest fall in a month.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)