A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a seven-month low hit in the previous session to post gains in the year so far, as investors bought into shares of companies that were hit recently.

This is the second session of gains out of ten for the indexes, which were hit on Monday by worries that the government would impose more taxes on investors.

The Sensex rose 1.6 percent to 26,213.44, boosted by financial and healthcare stocks.

The Nifty rose 1.6 percent to 8,032.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 8.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)