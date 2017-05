A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The Sensex and Nifty ended down on Friday from a near two-month high hit earlier in the session, as a slump in IT shares on worries over H-1B visas outweighed positive sentiment from continued gains in Asian stocks.

The Nifty IT index dropped 2.79 percent.

The Nifty ended down 0.36 percent at 8,243.8, after hitting its highest since Nov. 11 earlier in the day. The index ended 0.71 percent higher for the week, its second such gain.

The Sensex closed down 0.44 percent at 26,759.23, but gained 0.50 percent for the week.

