Indian shares ended higher on Monday as bargain-hunting lifted recently hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget next week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.50 percent at 8,391.50, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.31 percent higher at 27,117.34.

ITC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Tata Motors were among top contributors to the indexes.

