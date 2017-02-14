Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Indian shares ended nearly flat for a second straight session on Tuesday amid weak Asian markets, while losses in auto stocks led by Tata Motors offset gains in energy and IT stocks.
The Sensex fell 0.04 percent to 28,339.31.
The Nifty closed down 0.14 percent at 8,792.30, dragged by Tata Motors. The stock fell as much as 7.7 percent in its biggest intra-day percentage fall in nearly three months after reporting a 96 percent slump in December-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal.