A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

Indian shares ended nearly flat for a second straight session on Tuesday amid weak Asian markets, while losses in auto stocks led by Tata Motors offset gains in energy and IT stocks.

The Sensex fell 0.04 percent to 28,339.31.

The Nifty closed down 0.14 percent at 8,792.30, dragged by Tata Motors. The stock fell as much as 7.7 percent in its biggest intra-day percentage fall in nearly three months after reporting a 96 percent slump in December-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)