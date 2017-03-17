People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Indian shares pared gains to close slightly higher on Friday, with consumer goods stocks rallying after the Goods and Services Tax council cleared all pending draft bills, paving the way for a faster rollout of the national sales tax.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.07 percent at 9,160.05 after earlier rising as much as 0.7 percent to a fresh record high of 9,218.40. It rose 2.5 percent on the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.21 percent higher at 29,648.99, after earlier hitting its highest since March 4, 2015.

Both indexes rose 2.5 percent on the week, their biggest weekly gain since end-January and the seventh weekly rise in eight.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)