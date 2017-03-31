A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The Nifty ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.

The Nifty advanced 3.3 percent this month after hitting a record high of 9,218.40 on March 17. For the quarter it rose 12.1 percent, its best showing since April-June 2014.

On Friday, the Nifty ended flat at 9,173.75, while the benchmark Sensex fell 0.09 percent to 29,620.50. Both indexes gained 0.7 percent for the week.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)