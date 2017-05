A man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while celebrating the Sensex index rising to over 30,000, in Mumbai, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, having hit record highs in the previous session, as investors took a breather and booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, while Axis Bank fell on a drop in quarterly profit.

The broader Nifty closed down 0.1 percent at 9,342.15, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.34 percent lower at 30,029.74.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)