Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares edged down on Friday, a day after hitting their highest levels this year, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but indexes still posted a near 1 percent weekly gain on the back of strong overseas flows.

The Nifty .NSEI fell 0.16 percent to 7,899.30, posting a 0.6 percent gain for the week after hitting its highest since Dec. 2 on Thursday.

The Sensex .BSESN ended down 0.16 percent at 25,838.14, posting a weekly gain of 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)