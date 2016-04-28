A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI India's benchmark BSE Sensex fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to post its biggest daily decline in 3-1/2 weeks after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly chose not to expand its monetary stimulus and due to caution ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 1.66 percent to 7,847.25 points. The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.77 percent to 25,603.10 points.

Both indexes posted their biggest daily percentage falls since April 5, when investors booked profits after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected.

(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Sunil Nair)