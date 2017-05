A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India's benchmark Sensex fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest single-day fall in three weeks, as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Infosys (INFY.NS) slumped on worries about its outlook.

The Sensex dropped 0.95 percent to 26,763.46, retreating from a seven-month high hit in the previous session, and posting its biggest single-day percentage fall since May 19.

The broader Nifty declined 0.84 percent to 8,203.60.

Infosys shares fell 4.3 percent.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)