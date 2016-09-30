A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, recovering from heavy losses suffered in the previous session after the government said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

The Sensex and Nifty, however, posted their biggest weekly falls since February. They also fell about 2 percent each in September, posting their first monthly loss in six months.

The broader Nifty ended up 0.23 percent on Friday at 8,611.15, but fell 2.50 percent for the week.

The benchmark Sensex closed 0.14 percent higher at 27,865.96, but lost 2.80 percent for the week.

