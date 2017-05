A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, led by a recovery in Tata group stocks and a rise in Tech Mahindra Ltd following its September quarter results.

The Sensex ended 0.09 percent up at 27,941.51, while the Nifty closed 0.26 percent up at 8,638, posting its first gain in four sessions.

The NSE index fell 0.63 percent this week while the BSE index shed 0.48 percent. Both indexes gained about 0.3 percent in October.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)