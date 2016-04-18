A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as investors cheered software services firm Infosys' (INFY.NS) upbeat revenue forecast and its third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins.

The Nifty .NSEI rose 0.82 percent to end at 7,914.70. The index rose nearly 4 percent over the past three sessions.

The Sensex .BSESN gained 0.74 percent to close at 25,816.36.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)