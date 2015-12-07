Sensex snaps four days of gains; inflation data awaited
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after jumping to record highs twice this week, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
MUMBAI Indian shares recorded a fourth straight session of losses on Monday as cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) slumped 7 percent in its biggest fall in nine months on worries about a "sin" tax, while oil producers fell after OPEC left output targets unchanged.
Indexes hit their lowest since Nov. 18, with the broader Nifty ending 0.21 percent lower, while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.42 percent at close.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after jumping to record highs twice this week, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
LONDON Global stocks paused near record highs as worries over China's banking system provided an excuse for investors to lock in some profits. The dollar was set for its best week of the year on bets the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in June.